March to The Grand this May for the RSC’S Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar at Blackpool Grand Theatre this May

‘Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war’ – Julius Caesar.

Julius Caesar. A divisive leader who holds awesome power. Concerned that Caesar seems dangerous, revolutionaries take the violent decision to murder him. They have no plan for what comes next. As the world spins out of control, chaos, horror and superstition rush in the fill the void. Civil war erupts and a new leader must rise: but at what cost?

Celebrated director Atri Banerjee’s excitingly fresh interpretation of Shakespeare’s timeless story forces us all to consider how far we would go for our political principles and exposes the ambiguity in trying to shift power. As we rage against the crises surrounding us, how far will we each go for our political principles?

Production photo from the RSC's Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar at Blackpool Grand will also feature a Community Chorus comprising of local community leaders who will represent identities that have been marginalised, either at different points in history or in our world today. The Chorus will be integrated into various musical elements of the production and appear as an otherworldly presence alongside a number of the characters, such as the Soothsayer, who famously warns Caesar to ‘beware the Ides of March’.

While he may not have ruled as Roman Emperor, Julius Caesar was a formidable leader of his time, conquering lands for Rome, dominating politics and advocating for the interests of the common people. When a comet appeared in the sky after his death, the people of Rome believed he was a deity. His influence and legacy continued to influence generations of rulers, even after Rome fell, making him by far, one of history's most intriguing characters.

Want to know more about this iconic figure?

Here’s 5 fascinating facts about Julius Caesar…

1. Was Julius Caesar his real name? Julius Caesar's actual birthname was Gaius Julius Caesar. He was born on 12 July 100 BC and some historians believe the name Caesar originates from one of his ancestors, who was ‘cut’ from the womb of his mother (‘caesus’ is the Latin word for what we would refer to today as a Caesarian section).

2. What is Julius Ceasar famous for? Julius Caesar was a military general and statesman in ancient Rome who became famous for his key role in turning the Roman Republic into the Roman Empire. He used his immense power to grow the Senate, reduce Rome's debt and create much-needed government reforms.

3. Did pirates kidnap Julius Caesar? In 75 BC, Julius Caesar was on his way to the island of Rhodes when pirates hijacked his ship. When Caesar heard how much his captors were asking as a ransom, he was insulted by how low it was and insisted they demand a larger sum! The figure was increased, and Caesar was eventually freed. He would later track down the pirates and execute them.

4. How did Julius Caesar start his military and political career? Caesar joined the army and returned to Rome as a military hero after years of service. He rose quickly up through the ranks of the Roman government before being elected to the consul, the highest-ranking position in the Roman Republic and then became governor of Gaul.

5. Was Julius Caesar married? Julius Caesar married at least three times to Cornelia (84 to 69 BC), Pompeia (67 to 61 BC) and Calpurina (59 to 44 BC). Some historians believe he may have had a fourth marriage to Cossutia. Caesar was not allowed to marry Cleopatra despite their love affair because he was still married to his wife Calpurnia at the time, and Roman law didn't permit polygamy.

Quick March! Book the very best seats now before Julius Caesar storms into Blackpool Grand!

The RSC’s Julius Caesar is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 16 May to Saturday 20 May 2023. Matinee performances available. FREE Post Show Talk on Friday 19 May. Accessible performances and a touch tour are also available.

Tickets from £15.50. Concessions and School Group rates available