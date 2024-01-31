Lytham St Annes Exhibibtion of Art from local primary schools
Lytham Heritage Centre - 2024 Exhibitions Programme kicks off with a super display of art from eight local primary schools. The exhibition runs from February 6-25, 2 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LE
Art from the following primary schools will be exhibited at Lytham Heritage Centre, showing art from all age groups, from Reception to Year 6.
The schools can choose a theme if they wish, and both wall art and 3D will be on display. The variety and talent has been wonderful in previous years. Entries will be judged and prizes awarded in different categories.
Don't miss the amazing showcase of local children's paintings and other artwork.
The primary schools involved are:
AKS Primary, Clifton, Hall Park, Lytham C of E,
Our Lady Star of the Sea, St Annes College and Grammar (Primary), St Peters, St Thomas.