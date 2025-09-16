Lytham Heritage Group exhibition by Lytham St Annes Art Society
By invitation Lytham St Anne’s Art Society is again holding its annual 2025 Art Exhibition at Lytham Heritage Centre. The event will run from September 23 to October 12.
This is the Society’s 28th year of working with the Heritage Group and the Art Society has been at the creative heart of Lytham St Annes for more than 100 years, running workshops, demonstrations and exhibitions as well as social events. New members are always welcomed by the Art Society.
Step inside to this year’s Autumn Exhibition, which will include over 100 items for sale by local artists, including oil and acrylics, watercolour, pastel and pencil.
All sales help support Lytham Heritage Group.