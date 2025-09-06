Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Tom Eccles and Gerald Eccles

Fabulous Art for sale in a retrospective exhibition by the late well-known local artist Tom Eccles and his son Gerald

A retrospective collection of artwork by the late local artist Tom Eccles is on display at the Lytham Heritage Centre.

The well-known local artist with a national and international reputation continues to be collected both in this country and abroad.

In the show are Lytham landscapes, seascapes and architectural studies together with some rare unseen private work held in the family collection. This may well be the last time you will be able to see his work together in Lytham. His watercolour paintings enable the observer a chance to dwell on Lytham’s past and appreciate his fine observational skills.

Exhibition Posterplaceholder image
Exhibition Poster

Uniquely sharing the Heritage Gallery space is the work of his son Gerald Eccles OBE, himself a full-time contemporary landscape artist.

Gerald explains: "It is a great honour to share this space at the Heritage Centre and celebrate some of these special unseen paintings by my late father in the place where they were painted."

Gerald remembers sketching with his father and this coastline still holds great fascination for him.

Lytham Heritage Centre is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm the exhibition runs to September 21.

