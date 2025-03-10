Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits The Blackpool Art Society

This year The Blackpool Art Society, will display another eclectic mix of colours and styles by its members, featuring a selection of artwork in differing media on a wide variety of subjects from members of this vibrant group.

The society has much history and experience to call on and maintains a consistently healthy membership and a busy studio at Wilkinson Avenue, Blackpool. New members always welcome.

Further information and contact details can be found on our website: www.blackpoolartsociety.co.uk