Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits The Blackpool Art Society

By HILARY FLETCHER
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 07:32 BST
This year The Blackpool Art Society, will display another eclectic mix of colours and styles by its members, featuring a selection of artwork in differing media on a wide variety of subjects from members of this vibrant group.

The society has much history and experience to call on and maintains a consistently healthy membership and a busy studio at Wilkinson Avenue, Blackpool. New members always welcome.

Further information and contact details can be found on our website: www.blackpoolartsociety.co.uk

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice