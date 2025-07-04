Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Olya Lynx

Exhibition poster

Olya's vibrant paintings have created a dramatic exhibition

01 - 20 July 2025 - "Trees Are Like People.....People Are Like Trees" - Art by Olya Lynx

Olya Lynx is a local artist from Lytham who creates 3D abstract art inspired by nature. Using modern techniques, she captures the beauty and energy of the natural world in a fresh and unique way.

Her artwork draws a profound parallel between trees and people, highlighting the essential nurturing both require to flourish. In her art, trees are depicted with human-like qualities, symbolizing the deep connections and similarities between human and natural life.

In this series, she explores the emotional and physical connections between trees and people. Trees bend, scar, grow, and reach - just like us. Through each work, she imagines trees as beings with human qualities: resilient, tender, connected.

This exhibition is a quiet invitation to see the world with more empathy. To recognize ourselves in nature - and nature in ourselves.

May it inspire a kinder, more compassionate way of being.

Contact details:

Tel. 07519 958365

Facebook Olya Lynx