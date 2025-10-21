Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits local sporting history

Exhibition poster

This is an amazing collection of stories, photos and artefacts about local sports over many years.

Lytham Heritage Group's Archive team have curated this wonderful exhibition about local sporting history. There are so many artefacts donated or on loan, so many stories about historical talent, including several surprises about connections to world famous names.

Tuesdays - Sundays 10am-4pm, October 14 to November 9, Lytham Heritage Centre, 2 Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE: Tel 01253 730787, free admission, donations welcome.

Come and see what has been achieved over the years - its a joy to read all about it!