Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - "Faces and Places of the Fylde"

This vibrant exhibition is by a women artists of the Fylde who are celebrating local people who help to define the community. Their portraits and paintings of local scenes are offered as affordable art.

FYLDE COAST WOMEN ARTISTS:

Faces and Places of the Fylde

20 August - 08 September 2024

Kathryn Ryan Veronica Lowther

Leslie Kaye Angie Curran

Exhibition Poster
Exhibition Poster

Maxine Melling Chris Orme

We are a collective of six local artists, using different styles and mediums, but with a shared love of portraiture and of our local landscape.

Our exhibition of affordable art, Faces and Places of the Fylde, honours people who through their work, through volunteering and through their community spirit, all help to shape the Fylde.

Each artist brings her own artistic interpretation, revealing the unique stories behind each face. The local landscape paintings celebrate the beauty of Lytham St Annes and the surrounding area.

