Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - "Diversity in Contemporary Art"

The Brentleigh Group return with their varied and colourful selection of paintings for sale.

The Brentleigh Group was formed in 2013 and the artists change as the years go by. This exhibition has work by two people and will be on show until August 18:

Anne Taylor and Pam Turner

Anne Taylor is a Fylde coast based artist. Living by the sea has been a great influence on her art, with an enduring fascination for coastal areas both here and abroad.

Exhibition Poster

Anne uses an experimental approach with colour texture and often incorporating parts taken from the landscape to conjure up the atmosphere and spirit of land and sea.

Her work has been shown in a number of exhibitions in NW England.

Pam Turner studied illustration and lithography at Huddersfield School of Art. Following a long and interesting teaching career she has now returned to her love of painting with numerous successful exhibitions.