Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - Celebrating 140 years of The Blackpool Art Society
Another brilliant display from the local art society runs this month to celebrate their 140th anniversary and we are delighted to help them.
This year is the 140th anniversary of The Blackpool Art Society, and this exhibition will display another eclectic mix of colours and styles by its members, featuring a selection of artwork in differing media on a wide variety of subjects from members of this vibrant group.
The society has much history and experience to call on and maintains a consistently healthy membership and a busy studio at Wilkinson Avenue, Blackpool. New members always welcome.
Further information and contact details can be found on our website: www.blackpoolartsociety.co.uk