Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art by Wyre Artists

"Burst of Colour" Paintings , Prints and Pots , a variety of original art for sale by Wyre artists - a local group.

21 May - 09 June 2024

Jayne LanghorneI studied ceramics and design in Stoke-on-Trent, and I work for a charity where I have established a pottery studio. I have used the title of this exhibition 'burst of colour', for inspiration.

Traditionally, I make large ceramic sculptures using the coil-building method. More recently, I have been exploring throwing techniques on a potter's wheel.

I recycle all the clay and add a high percentage of porcelain to the mixture. I use this white, stoneware-fired clay as a canvas to add depth and reflection to my glaze combinations, which I select from my palette of colours.

Sandra Langhorne

I have been painting for 20 years, starting with watercolour, then acrylic which I found easier to control. More recently I have been experimenting with oils; with regular tuition and practice my observation and technique has improved.

I am mostly inspired to create paintings of nearby areas because of the happy memories associated with these locations. I hope by viewing them, you will recall some happy memories of your own.

Lorraine (Tilly) McGrath

I first began an introduction to all art styles at Bolton College which included etching, screen print and batik. I followed this with a year dedicated to watercolour painting before leaving evening college behind.

I continued painting in my spare time using acrylics, attracted by the exciting colours. I continue to use acrylics with a pouring medium. I also like to use oil paints which provide fluidity and vibrancy to my paintings.

Maureen Smith

My art journey started when I retired. I always enjoyed visiting exhibitions and galleries. I was encouraged to join Over Wyre Art Society and my journey began. Enjoying all aspects of art from drawing to painting. My favourite mediums being oils and pastels. I love bright vibrant colours and also trying different media and painting styles.

Over the last few years, I have exhibited in many different towns as well as locally. I have tried, by the paintings I have put in this exhibition, to showcase the different styles of my paintings. I hope you enjoy viewing them as much as I enjoyed painting them.

Barbara A. Yates

I have been interested in all facets of art for many years. My first media being oils then moving onto acrylics as I undertook various courses at Blackpool and Fylde College which in turn introduced me to soft pastels and life drawing.

During a course in Art and Design I was able to explore different printing methods. I also spent some time working for a design studio working on wallpaper designs using gouache.