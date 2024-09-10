Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - "Autumn Exhibition", 10 - 29 September

By Hilary Fletcher
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 09:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lytham St Annes Art Society are exhibiting once again - another eclectic display of local talent. Their membership continues to grow and with it their variety and style also improve. This is an excellent chance to acquire some quality paintings.

LYTHAM ST ANNES ART SOCIETY

AUTUMN ART EXHIBITION

10 - 29 September 2024

Exhibition Posterplaceholder image
Exhibition Poster

By invitation Lytham St Anne’s Art Society is again holding its annual 2024 Autumn Art Exhibition at Lytham Heritage Centre.

This is the Society’s twenty-seventh year of working with the Heritage Group to hold the exhibition at the Centre. In excess of 100 items will be on display, providing an opportunity to see the work of the Society’s members and also to purchase original pieces, which in addition helps in supporting Lytham Heritage Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Step inside for an exciting display of artwork by local artists – for more than 100 years the Society has been at the creative heart of Lytham St Annes and the thriving membership produces pictures in watercolour, oils, acrylics, pastel and pencil.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice