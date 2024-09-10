Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - "Autumn Exhibition", 10 - 29 September
LYTHAM ST ANNES ART SOCIETY
AUTUMN ART EXHIBITION
10 - 29 September 2024
By invitation Lytham St Anne’s Art Society is again holding its annual 2024 Autumn Art Exhibition at Lytham Heritage Centre.
This is the Society’s twenty-seventh year of working with the Heritage Group to hold the exhibition at the Centre. In excess of 100 items will be on display, providing an opportunity to see the work of the Society’s members and also to purchase original pieces, which in addition helps in supporting Lytham Heritage Group.
Step inside for an exciting display of artwork by local artists – for more than 100 years the Society has been at the creative heart of Lytham St Annes and the thriving membership produces pictures in watercolour, oils, acrylics, pastel and pencil.
