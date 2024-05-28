Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition: celebrating Lytham Club Day - 130 years old

By HILARY FLETCHERContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A heritage exhibition celebrating the 130th anniversary of Lytham Club Day this year.

Lytham Heritage Group Archive has produced a wonderful display of photographs and information going back in time - about the Rose Queens and the parades.

There will be costumes and artefacts from various sources - a historic parade through one of the highlights of the summer.

With thanks to all those who have contributed.