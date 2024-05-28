Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition: celebrating Lytham Club Day - 130 years old
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A heritage exhibition celebrating the 130th anniversary of Lytham Club Day this year.
Lytham Heritage Group Archive has produced a wonderful display of photographs and information going back in time - about the Rose Queens and the parades.
There will be costumes and artefacts from various sources - a historic parade through one of the highlights of the summer.
With thanks to all those who have contributed.