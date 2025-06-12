Lytham Heritage Centre art exhibition
10 - 29 June 2025
"Fired by Inspiration" Ceramics by Marie Kershaw
Marie's ceramics work very well as a contrast to Peter's photography.
As a member of Northern Potters Association, she has exhibited at the University of Central Lancashire, Stores Galleries in Lancaster and here at Lytham Heritage Centre.
She likes to experiment with colour and shape to produce her own glazes. She has studied Lancashire's industrial heritage and produced work depicting the decay of old mills.
Her new ceramics have been produced using a strong stoneware clay which can withstand the outdoor climate of northern England. For the finer pieces, Porcelain gives a more delicate finish.
"Living Land" Peter Laurence, Photographer
My interest in the human land relationship has increasingly influenced my photography over the years. Beginning with the Shrimpers in my home town of Lytham, and extending to include projects such as the UK's coast and The Forest of Bowland in Lancashire. My travels have been quite extensive in the UK, including some of our more remote islands such as the Hebrides and Shetland where man's natural connection to the land feels more stark and pronounced.
Background to the Pictures
The UK landscape has by virtue of its geology and a history dating back to neolithic times, blessed Britain with one of the most diverse topographies in the world. It embodies a unique sense of history, one that can be traced back thousands of years. A constant reminder of our nation's timeless connection to the land.