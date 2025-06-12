Lytham Heritage Centre art exhibition

"Fired by Inspiration" Ceramics by Marie Kershaw and "Living Land" Peter Laurence, Photographer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 - 29 June 2025

"Fired by Inspiration" Ceramics by Marie Kershaw

Marie's ceramics work very well as a contrast to Peter's photography.

Exhibition poster

As a member of Northern Potters Association, she has exhibited at the University of Central Lancashire, Stores Galleries in Lancaster and here at Lytham Heritage Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She likes to experiment with colour and shape to produce her own glazes. She has studied Lancashire's industrial heritage and produced work depicting the decay of old mills.

Her new ceramics have been produced using a strong stoneware clay which can withstand the outdoor climate of northern England. For the finer pieces, Porcelain gives a more delicate finish.

"Living Land" Peter Laurence, Photographer

My interest in the human land relationship has increasingly influenced my photography over the years. Beginning with the Shrimpers in my home town of Lytham, and extending to include projects such as the UK's coast and The Forest of Bowland in Lancashire. My travels have been quite extensive in the UK, including some of our more remote islands such as the Hebrides and Shetland where man's natural connection to the land feels more stark and pronounced.

Background to the Pictures

The UK landscape has by virtue of its geology and a history dating back to neolithic times, blessed Britain with one of the most diverse topographies in the world. It embodies a unique sense of history, one that can be traced back thousands of years. A constant reminder of our nation's timeless connection to the land.