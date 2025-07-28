Lytham Gnome Trail to run Throughout Summer
The first Gnome Trail, run earlier this year in April, was a huge hit with locals and visitors alike. General Manager of Lytham Bierhaus, Chris Roberts, said,
“The last trail was a massive success with nearly 2500 participants across the two weeks. People came from all over The Fylde Coast, as far as Bolton in the Northwest. The idea was for something for the kids to do with their parents, as well as those who are kids at heart! As the hospitality executive for Lytham Business Partnership, I wanted to drive footfall in a fun way to every business that I could in town. I thought who doesn’t like a Gnome?”
Many of the shops have the Gnomes hidden in their window displays, but some, including the pubs taking part, will encourage eager Gnome seekers to venture inside. Jonathan Briffet, of Lytham DIY on Station Rd, was one of those who hid his Gnome in the shop last time. He said,
“We have so many products in our shop; there really is a lot going on in here. People loved searching for our DIY Gnome last time, and this time I’ve made it even harder. It keeps us entertained as well as the customers!”
Free maps for the trail are at the Heritage Centre in Dicconson Terrace, as well as all participating outlets. A full list of these are on the social media pages of Lytham Bierhaus, or just wander around town and look out for the Gnomes!