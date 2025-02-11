Loose Articles - who supported Foo Fighters in Manchester come to Blackpool
On Friday 14 February Loose Articles will be performing bringing their #kicklikeagirl extra time tour to Bootleg Social in Blackpool.
The project is aimed at supporting young female people into live music across a range of areas, from performance to sound and technical roles. Working with grassroots music venues across the North that are often overlooked on the mainstream touring circuit, the band Loose Articles and a BBC Radio 6 DJ will provide opportunities for participants to shadow them and their crew during get in, set up and sound check. There will be a Q&A session to ask any questions of the band and tech.
Doors for the main gig 7pm which is open to everyone over 14 with curfew being at 10pm
Doors for the Q&A to be confirmed but likely 4/4:30pm
Tickets for the gig are on Skiddle and subsidised to only £5.00 thanks to Arts Council England.
If you are a local female musician 14 - 25 and would like to come to the afternoon session with the band, please sign up using the link Below
The night time gig will be filled with music from Loose Articles, who supported the Foo Fighters last summer, and local talented female artists will be supporting the band.
Local band Dead Sheep, Libby-May Taplin and Charlotte Hardcastle (AKA Charlii) have been lucky to get support slots on the gig.
Please support this wonderful event at Bootleg thanks to Loose Articles, their management team and Arts Council England, helping to showcase on stage and in production whilst supporting grassroots music and venues.
To sign up for the Q&A please follow this link.
🔗 https://forms.gle/2s1Ao5YcUGdHHQrf7