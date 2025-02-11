Loose Articles - who supported Foo Fighters in Manchester come to Blackpool

On Friday 14 February Loose Articles will be performing bringing their #kicklikeagirl extra time tour to Bootleg Social in Blackpool. A BBC radio 6 DJ will be attending the Gig. They will be supported by 3 local talented Artist from the Area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 14 February Loose Articles will be performing bringing their #kicklikeagirl extra time tour to Bootleg Social in Blackpool.

The project is aimed at supporting young female people into live music across a range of areas, from performance to sound and technical roles. Working with grassroots music venues across the North that are often overlooked on the mainstream touring circuit, the band Loose Articles and a BBC Radio 6 DJ will provide opportunities for participants to shadow them and their crew during get in, set up and sound check. There will be a Q&A session to ask any questions of the band and tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors for the main gig 7pm which is open to everyone over 14 with curfew being at 10pm

LOOSE ARTICLES

Doors for the Q&A to be confirmed but likely 4/4:30pm

Tickets for the gig are on Skiddle and subsidised to only £5.00 thanks to Arts Council England.

If you are a local female musician 14 - 25 and would like to come to the afternoon session with the band, please sign up using the link Below

The night time gig will be filled with music from Loose Articles, who supported the Foo Fighters last summer, and local talented female artists will be supporting the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local band Dead Sheep, Libby-May Taplin and Charlotte Hardcastle (AKA Charlii) have been lucky to get support slots on the gig.

Please support this wonderful event at Bootleg thanks to Loose Articles, their management team and Arts Council England, helping to showcase on stage and in production whilst supporting grassroots music and venues.

To sign up for the Q&A please follow this link.

🔗 https://forms.gle/2s1Ao5YcUGdHHQrf7