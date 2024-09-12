Local women's rock choir is giving you the opportunity to sing, move and perform!
If you've ever watched someone singing on stage and wished you could do the same, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® have places available now to give you the opportunity to work towards making that dream come true.
The choirs have 2 teams, one rehearsing at Scream Theatre Schools on Wednesday evenings and the other at Junction Four Productions on Thursday evenings. They perform songs by icons such as Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Cher and Status Quo, enhanced with simple choreography.
Administrative & Marketing Director Jackie Speight says "Our choirs are ideal for ladies who may have been a member of a choir or singing group years ago, but haven't had the time or the opportunity to get involved because life got in the way - something which happens for so many of us. Rediscovering the joy of singing and performing is brilliant for building self-confidence and simply helping people to feel good."
The New Members Nights take place on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 September; admission is by ticket costing £6.50 per person, available now at Eventbrite.
To find out more about Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, visit their website at https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/ or watch them at their YouTube channel.
