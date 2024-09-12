Local women's rock choir is giving you the opportunity to sing, move and perform!

By Jackie Speight
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:11 BST

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, led by Musical & Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, are opening their doors to new members this month.

If you've ever watched someone singing on stage and wished you could do the same, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® have places available now to give you the opportunity to work towards making that dream come true.

The choirs have 2 teams, one rehearsing at Scream Theatre Schools on Wednesday evenings and the other at Junction Four Productions on Thursday evenings. They perform songs by icons such as Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Cher and Status Quo, enhanced with simple choreography.

Administrative & Marketing Director Jackie Speight says "Our choirs are ideal for ladies who may have been a member of a choir or singing group years ago, but haven't had the time or the opportunity to get involved because life got in the way - something which happens for so many of us. Rediscovering the joy of singing and performing is brilliant for building self-confidence and simply helping people to feel good."

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® performing their show at Layton Institute in July 2024.Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® performing their show at Layton Institute in July 2024.
The New Members Nights take place on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 September; admission is by ticket costing £6.50 per person, available now at Eventbrite.

To find out more about Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, visit their website at https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/ or watch them at their YouTube channel.

