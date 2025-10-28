Local talent lights up the stage for charity.

By Jackie Speight
Will Procter, pictured performing at the Tia's Crown Mental Health Awards, is one of the local musicians appearing at The Showboat this Saturday 1 November.placeholder image
Fans of live music are in for a treat this Saturday, 1 November, when local artistes perform at The Showboat in support of a Fylde Coast based charity which supports mental health through dance.

Tia's Crown presents a showcase of performances by talented local musicians, all coming together to raise funds to support the charity’s work providing free dance sessions in the local community.

The performers are singers Kady Turner & Will Procter, 3-piece band AJA and duo Northern Light, who will all be bringing their talents to the stage at popular live music venue, The Showboat on Queens Promenade.

Tickets for the show cost just £10 per person, and are available at Eventbrite now.

Find out more about Tia’s Crown and the Live Music Night at their Facebook page, or email [email protected]

