Local charity, One Fylde host talent show for adults with learning disabilities and autism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, 2 April at Church Road Methodist Church in Lytham St Annes, One Fylde’s activity ‘Showtime’; which is attended by adults with learning disabilities or autism, put on a spectacular talent show for their friends, family and the general public. The event, which took months of tireless preparation and dedication from its members and charity staff, provided a wonderful opportunity for the talented individuals at One Fylde to showcase their incredible skills, musical passions and creativity in front of a packed church hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Fylde, who are based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, but work across the breath of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism at One Fylde.

Hannah Fletcher, Enterprise Business Manager said: “The group worked incredibly hard for months to prepare and I am so proud of them. This was more than just a show – it was a celebration of talent, determination and the power of inclusion. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, your encouragement and support means the world to the people we support, and we look forward to hosting more events in the future that continue to promote creativity and community spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon was filled with music, dance and inspiration as the One Fylde ‘Showtime’ group took to the stage to have their moment in the spotlight, and deliver captivating performances that left the audience in awe. The talent show featured a diverse range of 17 acts, including empowered solos, soulful duets, energetic dance routines and heartfelt group performances. Each musical episode was a testament to the hard work, joy and tenacity of the participants. The event not only highlighted the artistic abilities of the performers but also emphasised the importance of inclusion and community support.

The One Fylde Showtime Team

“The show was fantastic. The people we support put on a show that they had worked so hard for, they showed they have the ability to achieve anything they set their mind to. The pure joy and happiness on everyone's faces was clear to see and it was a privilege to watch.

One Fylde's mission is to empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism by providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and talents. The talent show was a perfect example of this mission in action, as it allowed the performers to shine and be celebrated for their unique abilities. If you wish to attend One Fylde ‘Showtime’ sessions on a Wednesday, please contact [email protected] for further information.

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].

Facebook – One Fylde

Instagram – @onefylde

LinkedIn – One Fylde