Local Am Dram Group Celebrates 125 Years

A Stamp in Time Review Our Lady's Parish centre St Annes

Following on from their hugely successful production of the Carole King musical Beautiful last year, St Annes Musical Productions are once again taking to the stage this week to celebrate their 125th Anniversary as a society. In a changing world and with all the issues surrounding amateur theatre it is a credit to the group and their dedicated committee members and trustees that they have survived and thrived for so long.

Looking at the programme which summarises their past shows, it was a mammoth task to choose from the vast array and styles over the years but Director and Choreographer Erin James has got it spot on. From a song from their first ever show ‘My Master is Punctual’ right up to Dare from Calendar girls, the cast showed their versatility.

Anna Martins showed great puppet skills in a poignant rendition of Fine, Fine, Line and Sophie Parker demonstrated her singing and dancing skills in both Swinging Affair and Blow Gabriel Blow. Anastasia Wardle gave an emotion packed rendition of Time heals everything and Katie Donnelli-Hun treated us to a moving version of Don’t Cry for Me Argentina. Sophie Dickson was able to show us her full range of style and intensity in her duets ‘In her Eyes’ and People Will Say We’re in Love.

The full cast of A Stamp In Time

The gents also held their own with a dizzyingly fast-paced rendition of Fish & Chips by Frazer Mundy and a stunning performance of ‘Almost like being in love’ in a pure tone from George Plant whose voice completely suited the style and era of the song.

I liked the way that many numbers, including Nobody (great comedic performance from Danielle Quine) and Wouldn’t it be lovely (Featuring Rose Tonge) also included the ensemble. It gave a chance for lots of members to be featured in the songs and Conor James, Amy Carter and David Bury relished this opportunity.

With additional choreography by Millie Quine and Anastasia Wardle, and subtle costumes enhanced by the lighting design by Annie Follett and operated by Janet Radcliffe, the whole show has really come together and is a real tribute to the society.

The harmonies in the group are always really strong and MD Leanne Farrer has once again showcased this perfectly particularly in You’ll Never walk Alone (featuring a lovely solo from Joanne James) and in Once We Were Kings where the backing track was cleverly stopped at the end so that we could hear each part in all its glory.

The night is rounded off with a rousing chorus of We go Together from the society’s upcoming performance of Grease which will be at Lowther Pavilion in November this year.

The show runs from Thursday 3rd to Saturday 5th April every night at 7.30.