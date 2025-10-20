Literary event at Moor Park Library Bispham
Come meet KD Sherrinford, the Multi-Award-Winning author of the Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries.
KD's new release, book 4 of this stylishly addictive series, The Whistle of Revenge", is an enthralling follow up to The Hound of The Baskervilles, and a recent Finalist at the Readers Favorite International Literay Competition.
KD will also discuss her holiday Novella, book 2 of the tetralogy, Christmas at The Saporis, which won First Place and Best in Category at the Chanticleer International Book Awards (The Ciba's), earlier this year.
This is a free event, but tickets must be pre-booked from David Park or his admin team at Moor Park Library.
KD will have a limited amount of books available on the day, so if you would like to pre-book signed ediitions from the series to avoid disappointment, please email [email protected]
This is the link to the series available on Kindle and Paperback format, and which will soon be available on Audible. https://mybook.to/KDSherrinford