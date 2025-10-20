Literary event at Moor Park Library Bispham

By Bernice Leahy
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:40 BST
Meet Fylde Coast Award-winning Author KD Sherrinford this Friday 24th of October.
Meet Fylde Coast Award-winning Author KD Sherrinford this Friday 24th of October.
Meet Fylde Coast Award-Winning Author KD Sherrinford on Friday, October 24

Come meet KD Sherrinford, the Multi-Award-Winning author of the Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries.

KD's new release, book 4 of this stylishly addictive series, The Whistle of Revenge", is an enthralling follow up to The Hound of The Baskervilles, and a recent Finalist at the Readers Favorite International Literay Competition.

KD will also discuss her holiday Novella, book 2 of the tetralogy, Christmas at The Saporis, which won First Place and Best in Category at the Chanticleer International Book Awards (The Ciba's), earlier this year.

The Chanticleer Award Winning Novella, Christmas at The Saporis.
The Chanticleer Award Winning Novella, Christmas at The Saporis.

This is a free event, but tickets must be pre-booked from David Park or his admin team at Moor Park Library.

KD will have a limited amount of books available on the day, so if you would like to pre-book signed ediitions from the series to avoid disappointment, please email [email protected]

This is the link to the series available on Kindle and Paperback format, and which will soon be available on Audible. https://mybook.to/KDSherrinford

