Lesley Keeler's debut solo exhibition: a journey of artistic rediscovery

On May 13th, 2024, the local art community will witness the debut solo exhibition of Lesley Keeler, titled "Home and Away."This exhibition will showcase the remarkable journey of the artist, whose passion for creativity and expression has been evident since her youth. Born in 1954 in Blackpool, Lesley's artistic endeavors have been deeply rooted in her hometown.
By Anna PaprzyckaContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Lesley's childhood was marked by a deep connection to art, as she fondly recalls always having a pen or crayon in hand to sketch and doodle. After completing her education, including a BA Honours Degree in Graphic Design and training as an art teacher, Lesley embarked on a diverse career path that eventually led her to social work.

For over three decades, Lesley dedicated herself to social work, setting aside her artistic pursuits. However, the dream of returning to painting never left her, and upon retiring, she embraced her lifelong passion once again.

Today, Lesley finds joy and fulfillment in painting landscapes with acrylics on canvas, drawing inspiration from her extensive travels and commissions. Her preferred style embraces realism, often capturing reflections in water and utilizing vibrant colors to bring her subjects to life.

Lesley Keeler holding her painting.Lesley Keeler holding her painting.
In addition to landscapes, Lesley has undertaken numerous commissions, including portraits of beloved pets and cherished homes, reflecting her clients' personal connections and memories.

"Home and Away" is a testament to Lesley's diverse interests and experiences, featuring a collection of paintings that transport viewers to captivating destinations around the world. From tranquil landscapes to cherished pets, each piece is imbued with Lesley's unique perspective and artistic vision.

Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery invites art enthusiasts and the local community to join in celebrating Lesley Keeler's extraordinary exhibition. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the beauty and depth of Lesley's artwork firsthand.

The exhibition will run from May 13th to June 2nd, with the opening reception scheduled for Monday, May 13th, at 6:30 PM, at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, located at 53b Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PW.

