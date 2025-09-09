Lancastrian Chef urges northerners to eat wild and live well

A Chef from Lancashire is calling on the public to eat wild and live well this autumn, as Holker Hall in South Cumbria launches Wild Venison Week from Wednesday 24th to Sunday 28th September. The five-day celebration will showcase the flavour, nutrition and sustainability of Holker Estate wild venison – a food that has been on the menu in Cumbria for more than 10000 years, according to historians.

Holker Estate venison is sustainably sourced from free-roaming deer within the estate’s own parkland and woodlands. It is naturally lean, packed with protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins, and free from antibiotics or artificial feed. Choosing wild venison supports biodiversity, reduces food miles, and helps maintain healthy deer populations – making it one of the most environmentally responsible red meats available.

Holker Hall & Gardens’ Chef Ben Glover, from St Annes, is a big fan. “Eating wild venison isn’t just good for you – it tastes incredible too. It’s tender, full of flavour, and works brilliantly in all kinds of dishes, from hearty autumn stews to lighter plates. Through Wild Venison Week we want to inspire more people to enjoy venison not only as a nutritious choice, but as one of the most delicious, versatile meats available.”

During Wild Venison Week, visitors can enjoy a special venison-themed menu in the Courtyard Café, take part in tasting sessions on Thursday 25th and Saturday 28th September with experts on hand to answer questions, and discover an expanded range of venison products in the Holker shop complete with recipe cards to take home. The week will also see the launch of Royal Holker Haggis, created in partnership with award-winning butcher Dales of Kirkby Lonsdale.

Lancastrian Chef Ben Glover (right) in Holker's Kitchen Garden with Head Gardener Matthew Murgatroyd

Vegetarian options will continue to be available on the main menu during the venison week celebrations.

Holker Hall has produced wild venison for many years, carefully managing its deer herds to ensure healthy populations and thriving habitats. With Wild Venison Week, the estate hopes to encourage more people across Cumbria and beyond to consider venison as part of a modern, sustainable diet.

Deer Overpopulation in England

A 2023 report from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Forestry Commission, and Forestry England confirms that the UK’s wild deer population is now estimated at around two million, the highest for approximately 1,000 years. This overabundance is placing intense browsing pressure on woodlands, threatening young trees, ground flora, biodiversity, carbon sequestration and agricultural crops. In response, the government and industry partners have launched the Wild Venison Quality Assurance Scheme to encourage sustainable population control while promoting venison as a healthy and traceable food source (gov.uk).

Holker Royal Haggis will be on Ben's menu for the first time during Venison Week

Nutritional Profile of Venison

Venison is recognised as one of the leanest red meats available. The British Deer Society highlights that it is a high-protein, low-fat option, with significantly lower levels of saturated fat than beef. It provides valuable minerals such as iron, phosphorus, potassium and zinc, together with vitamins B6, B12, riboflavin, niacin and thiamine (bds.org.uk). Independent nutritional analysis from Wild Venison in East Anglia supports these findings, showing that 100 grams of roasted venison contains approximately 23 grams of protein, 2 grams of fat and around 110 kilocalories, making it markedly leaner than lamb or beef (wildvenison.co.uk).

Wild Venison Week runs from Wednesday 24th to Sunday 28th September at Holker Hall & Gardens. The Shop and Café are free to visit; normal admission applies for entry to the Hall and Gardens.