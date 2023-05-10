Lancashire to host new British Tractor Pulling Championship Round

Billed as the ‘World’s Most Powerful Motorsport’, Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track. Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles, one of the most prestigious of which is to be crowned British Champion at the finals in August.

Some 50 elite ‘pullers’ are expected at the event, which will take place at Scorton Showground, Woodacre Lodge Farm, over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14. Among them are modified tractors Aftermath Unleashed and Snoopy 3, prostock Simply Red and European guests.

The action starts at 2pm on the Saturday and will last until at least 9pm. Sunday’s hours are noon to 6pm but on both days, gates open two hours before the competition starts as the showground also hosts a brand new Truck Show, with all manner of custom trucks putting on a great display. There is also a fairground and on the Saturday evening, as the tractor pull ends, live entertainment, with a DJ set late into the night, takes place in the showground beer tent.

Scorton Showground is to host a new qualifying round of the British Tractor Pulling Association Championships

Organiser, Daniel Whittingham, said: “We have been building towards hosting the tractor pull for the last two years. We have really invested in the infrastructure here including having a clay track specially designed and built. We are incredibly excited now that it’s nearly upon us after a couple of years delay due to Covid.

“It’s going to be a non-stop, action-packed weekend. We hope to have more than 60 trucks exhibiting in the Truck Show. Anyone who is interested in any sort of motor sport will get totally caught up in the weekend’s atmosphere as it’s all about engine power, lights and noise!”

Tickets can be bought at the showground gate for £17 for adults and £10 for children aged between 10 and 16 years. Younger children go free and there is free parking. Weekend camping and discounted tickets are also available via the event website at https://uktractorpull.co.uk/

In June, Scorton Showground will again host the annual Scorton Steam Fair featuring 600 plus vehicles and engines, fairground rides and other attractions and in September, the Lancashire Game & Country Festival.