Kirkham community invited to join March of the Pollinators Parade after sculpture-making workshops

Members of the Community have come together to build sculptures guided by artists Andy and Sharon.

Local residents are being invited to take part in the upcoming March of the Pollinators Parade on Saturday, June 28 at People’s Park, Kirkham, following a series of creative sculpture-making workshops delivered by artists Sharon Kelly and Andy Shaw.

Organised by the Kirkham Cultural Consortium, the workshops welcomed people of all ages to create vibrant, pollinator-themed sculptures that will now be showcased in the community parade — part of the Kirkham & Wesham Horticultural Show.

Everyone is welcome to join the parade at 2pm, whether bringing a sculpture, dressing as a pollinator, or simply enjoying the celebration. A free drop-in craft workshop will also run from 10am – 2pm at the KCC gazebo, offering the chance to make something and take part on the day.