Kirkham community invited to join March of the Pollinators Parade after sculpture-making workshops
Local residents are being invited to take part in the upcoming March of the Pollinators Parade on Saturday, June 28 at People’s Park, Kirkham, following a series of creative sculpture-making workshops delivered by artists Sharon Kelly and Andy Shaw.
Organised by the Kirkham Cultural Consortium, the workshops welcomed people of all ages to create vibrant, pollinator-themed sculptures that will now be showcased in the community parade — part of the Kirkham & Wesham Horticultural Show.
Everyone is welcome to join the parade at 2pm, whether bringing a sculpture, dressing as a pollinator, or simply enjoying the celebration. A free drop-in craft workshop will also run from 10am – 2pm at the KCC gazebo, offering the chance to make something and take part on the day.