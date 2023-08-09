News you can trust since 1873
Kids Eat Free at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester

Hard Rock Cafe Manchester is reminding parents that kids eat free this month (August) every Sunday to Thursday when one adult entree is purchased.
By Phoebe-Jo SmithContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

Helping to try and alleviate that additional spend during family days out this summer, little rockers can choose between a variety of Hard Rock classics from the kid’s menu, including ‘headliners’ such as Ain’t Nothin’ but a Hot Dog, Razzi’s Chicken Tenders and Styler’s Twisted Mac & Cheese.

‘Remix’ options include Skiddley’s not-so-diddly Chicken Breast, served with fresh vegetables, Twisted n’ Tasty Cavatappi Pasta, topped with marinara sauce and served with fresh vegetables, and the Kid’s Salad Chillin’ with Chicken.

Kids Eat Free offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotions.

For more information and to book a table, go to www.hardrockcafe.com/location/manchester/