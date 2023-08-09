Kids Eat Free at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester

Helping to try and alleviate that additional spend during family days out this summer, little rockers can choose between a variety of Hard Rock classics from the kid’s menu, including ‘headliners’ such as Ain’t Nothin’ but a Hot Dog, Razzi’s Chicken Tenders and Styler’s Twisted Mac & Cheese.
‘Remix’ options include Skiddley’s not-so-diddly Chicken Breast, served with fresh vegetables, Twisted n’ Tasty Cavatappi Pasta, topped with marinara sauce and served with fresh vegetables, and the Kid’s Salad Chillin’ with Chicken.
Kids Eat Free offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotions.
For more information and to book a table, go to www.hardrockcafe.com/location/manchester/