KD Sherrinford and John Cheetham book signing event

Support local authors KD Sherrinford and John Cheetham this Friday, October 20, at the Raikes Hall, Liverpool Road, Blackpool. from 7.30pm.

KD and John would love you to join them in the function room at the beautiful Raikes Hall, Blackpool. from 7.30 pm this Friday.

KD will sign copies of her new book "Meet Me in Milan" book 3 in the thrilling award-winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries. She will also have some back copies available, including her debut novel, the stunning "Song for Someone", now Longlisted for the Chantacleer Book Awards in addition to Marla Bradeen's fabulous anthology “Malice, Matrimony and Murder", KD's short cosy story "A Bit of a Do" is included in this wonderful collection along with 24 other original stories by authors from all over the world, including Deranger and Agatha Finalists, Crimson Quill Awardees, CWA Members, and Editors Choice Gold Seal recipients. There is no shortage of talent. The anthology will be released on Amazon on November 13. KD will have a few signed copies available at a discounted price; if you would like to pre-order any of the books, please email [email protected].

KD will be joined by another local author, poet and songwriter, John Cheetham, who will chat about his debut novella "Fall Guy", a gripping account of John's experience as an Estate Agent on The Fylde Coast and his run-in with the Bulgarian Mafia, who subsequently, shot John and left him for dead.

KD Sherrinford, author of the award winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries. Photo: KD Sherrinford. Amazon

As a former Estate Agent, KD was fascinated by John's intriguing story and thankful that nothing like that ever happened to her.

Please come along and join KD and John for a fun evening with guest readings from Gwyn Owen-Pullen and Graheme Branwell. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and nibbles.

There is no entry fee or obligation to buy anything. If you would like a signed copy of "Meet Me in Milan" with a bookmark and excluding swag, these will be available at the cost of £5.00.

To check out the latest, here are the links to KD's Facebook author page and her website, including the links to her fabulous series.