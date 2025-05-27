Join the Pack: Charity Dog Walk Aims to Raise Thousands for Animal Welfare

Lancashire-based Scottish Terrier Emergency Care Scheme (STECS) is among the rehoming organisations set to receive a much-needed donation from the Agria Digital Dog Walk.

Now celebrating its sixth year, the Agria Dog Walk is back, and bigger than ever. Agria Pet Insurance is urging dog owners to sign up to support animals in need – for every dog registered, the insurance provider will donate £5 to support dog rescue organisations across the UK.

Kicking off the annual charity event, the Agria Dog Walk UK took place as part of the brand’s headline partnership with DogFest at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May. The second and final group Agria Dog Walk will be taking place at DogFest at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June. What’s extra special about this walk is that DogFest and Agria are setting out to gather 101 Dalmatians to take part, in what is set to be a spot-tacular stroll!

However, for those unable to make the event in person (and dog), the Digital Dog Walk will be open until the end of May, so every pup can be a fundraiser.

Sign up to the Agria Digital Dog Walk to support animals in need.

Those walking in their local areas will trigger a donation by signing up online to show their support – making it the perfect way to take part anywhere, anytime. Whether it’s strolling through a local park, hitting the beach, or wandering along a woodland trail, every walk makes a difference.

Dog owners are encouraged to boost the movement by posting a photo of their dog to social media, tagging @agriapetinsurance with the hashtag #AgriaDogWalk.

Every dog who walks the walk will help support seven UK charities: British Chihuahua Rescue, Spaniel Rescue Foundation, People's Animal Welfare Society, GSP Rescue UK, STECS Scottie Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue Elite, and British Dalmatian Welfare.

Agria will be attending six more DogFest events this year, for weekends filled with family-friendly fun, where it will continue to raise awareness for rehoming organisations:

For every dog registered, Agria will donate £5 towards dog rescue organisations across the UK.

7-8 June, Knebworth House, Hertfordshire

21-22 June, Tatton Park, Cheshire

12-13 July, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

6-7 September, Ashton Court, Bristol

13-14 September, Harewood House, Yorkshire

27-28 September, Loseley Park, Surrey

Lancashire-based charity Scottish Terrier Emergency Care Scheme (STECS), which has a rehoming network across the UK, is amongst the organisations set to receive a much-needed donation from the Agria Dog Walk and will be attending the Agria stand at Harewood House, Yorkshire, on 13th and 14th September.

Cath Marchbank, who began supporting STECS 25 years ago and is now a fosterer and trustee, says: “The volunteers at STECS work tirelessly to fundraise through raffles, cake sales, and special events, and with our 50th birthday approaching, we’re more determined than ever to give every Scottish Terrier a second chance.

“Thanks to the incredible support from the Agria Dog Walk, we’re able to provide our beloved Scotties with the care they deserve – from life-saving medical treatments to finding loving new homes. Its generosity not only helps us continue our mission to find loving homes for every Scottie but also allows us to send rehomed dogs off with five weeks of free Agria insurance, giving new owners peace of mind and encouraging them to continue with lifetime coverage.”

“In today’s challenging economic climate, we do our best to support owners financially wherever we can – from providing dog food and arranging foster homes to helping with vet bills, which can add up quickly. Donations like Agria’s are invaluable in helping us continue this work, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support. We’re beyond grateful to have such a compassionate partner standing beside us."

Vicki Wentworth, CEO at Agria Pet Insurance, says: “We’re thrilled to see so many people getting involved in the Agria Dog Walk to get behind such an incredible cause – one that’s deeply important to all of us at Agria. These charities couldn’t be more deserving: we see every day the important work they do, and we’re proud to be giving back to help support those animals most desperately in need.

“In 2024, over 1,500 dogs and their families took part, generating an impressive £20,000 in donations to help care for animals in search of their forever homes. Every dog who participates makes a difference, and we look forward to seeing how many people and their pups join in virtually from all over the country!”

Committed to supporting dogs in need, Agria, one of the world’s leading animal insurers, is running its annual charity Dog Walk across the UK, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, where Agria also provides pet insurance.

Visit agriapet.co.uk/agria-dog-walk to sign up to the Agria Dog Walk and generate your donation to put a paw forward for a good cause. Registration will be open until 31st May.