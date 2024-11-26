Join Santa for a festive breakfast at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

By Cassie King
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 13:28 BST

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Breakfast with Santa experience is available to book at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

Join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember. Families can start their Christmas off in style with a hearty breakfast, with the highlight of the morning being a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

Your little ones will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo to capture the magic of the day. Each child will receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable Christmas experience. Book your tickets now to secure your spot at our festive breakfast at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=lytham-st-annes-garden-centre

Join Santa from Breakfast at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

Here at Lytham St Annes, we love Christmas and go all out to make sure you can get everything you need in one place. You'll find our amazing Fern Christmas brand which includes decorations, trees and lights, whilst our centre is stocked with everything you could need for gifts and more.

