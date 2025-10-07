John Cleese Hits Blackpool Screens Next Month with Final Tour Film ‘Packs It In’

Artwork

Blackpool comedy fans are in for a treat next month as British legend John Cleese brings his final tour to the big screen with John Cleese Packs It In. Opening on 13th November 2025, the 90-minute documentary will screen at Backlot Cinema in Blackpool, Vue Cleveleys, and cinemas across the UK.

The film follows Cleese, now 85, as he takes on one last whirlwind European tour — five countries, 16 cities, and 23 shows in just six weeks. Along the way, the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star battles travel chaos, physical strain, and his own stubborn determination to keep performing.

Speaking about the project, Cleese said:

“For the first time, audiences will see a different side to me — not just the dashing, devil-may-care bon viveur, but also the decrepit, addled old geriatric that my PR team work day and night to hide from the public.”

With his trademark dry wit and sharp humour, Cleese reflects on his six-decade career — from his Cambridge Footlights beginnings to the global success of Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, and A Fish Called Wanda. John Cleese Packs It Inoffers a revealing and laugh-out-loud portrait of one of Britain’s most influential comic minds facing the realities of age and legacy.

Distributed by CinemaLive in partnership with Medium Sized Fish Productions, the film promises honesty, hilarity, and a fitting farewell to a national treasure.

🎟️ Tickets available now at JohnCleeseInCinemas.com.