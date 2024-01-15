News you can trust since 1873
ITV2 stars to publishers within the weight loss industry, helping thousands reach their goals - the right way!

Sarah Hutchinson born in Blackpool, in 2021 starred in 'The Cabins' ITV2 with now partner Charlotte Taundry.
By Sarah HutchinsonContributor
Published 15th Jan 2024, 12:04 GMT
Since the show we launch a published book 'The Weight loss Kitchen' which can be seen here:

https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-weight-loss-kitchen/sarah-hutchinson/charlotte-taundry/9781915538048

We are hosting a book signing in Blackpool Waterstones January 27 at 12pm.

Book signing In Blackpool Waterstones: January 27 12pm.Book signing In Blackpool Waterstones: January 27 12pm.
Book signing In Blackpool Waterstones: January 27 12pm.

Both myself and Charlotte will be there, we have great socials too and know we have a large portion of that from Blackpool, and ofc it's the season of fitness!

