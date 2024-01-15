ITV2 stars to publishers within the weight loss industry, helping thousands reach their goals - the right way!
Sarah Hutchinson born in Blackpool, in 2021 starred in 'The Cabins' ITV2 with now partner Charlotte Taundry.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since the show we launch a published book 'The Weight loss Kitchen' which can be seen here:
https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-weight-loss-kitchen/sarah-hutchinson/charlotte-taundry/9781915538048
We are hosting a book signing in Blackpool Waterstones January 27 at 12pm.
Both myself and Charlotte will be there, we have great socials too and know we have a large portion of that from Blackpool, and ofc it's the season of fitness!
Our social links: