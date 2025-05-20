It's Curtain Up on Little Shop of Horrors!

CRE8IV Youth Theatre's debut production of Little Shop of Horrors features the unforgettable songs "Feed Me", "Suddenly Seymour", amazing vocals, a hint of romance and an iconic man-eating plant called Audrey 2 who is sure to steal the show!

Join the shows lovable heroes Seymour and Audrey in this high-energy, laugh-out-loud performance brought to life by some of the most talented young performers in the Fylde Coast.

CRE8IV Youth Theatre has been created by renowned local theatre company CRE8IV Theatre Co, known for their smash hit productions of School of Rock at Blackpool's Grand Theatre, SIX the musical and a sell out run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The newly formed company is based at CRE8IV Little Theatre Thornton and features experienced young performers from CRE8IV Theatre Co's previous productions.

There will be a very special Meet and Greet for audience members to meet and have a photo with the famous Audrey 2 plant following each performance!

CRE8IV Youth Theatre Co's mission is to nurture young talent and offer opportunities in the arts to local youngsters, as well as bringing quality productions to the community.

Every ticket sold supports the arts in our local communities alive and thriving.

CRE8IV Little Theatre has an amazing cafe/bar, FREE car park and disabled access throughout.

Tickets from £10.

Buy tickets here:

https://www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk/events/little-shop-of-horrors-2025-05-22-19-30

For more information:

Follow CRE8IV Little Theatre on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CRE8IVLittleTheatre

Follow @CRE8IVyouththeatre on TikTok

