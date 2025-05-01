It’s a bottomless affair as Blackpool restaurant set to hold fabulous brunch in support of town’s pride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Saturday lunchtime of bottomless fun, exaggerated hair and fierce fabulousness is being planned at a Blackpool restaurant as it looks to help set the tone for Blackpool Pride in full-on glittery style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set for Saturday 31 May between 2pm and 4pm at the Marco Pierre White inspired New York Italian, guests who reserve a table will be treated not only to a couple of hours of fabulous food and drink, but a whirlwind of laughter, games and high-camp chaos led by renowned drag queen Miss B.B. Brookes.

With TV shows such as Ru Paul’s Drag Race having grown in popularity in recent years, the chance to see one of the best drag acts around is set to prove unmissable for those looking for an entertaining Saturday lunchtime as a precursor to the main Pride event a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Winter, general manager said: “Drag acts have become more and more popular in recent years and are really entertaining and fun to watch while Blackpool Pride has grown to be one of the most popular events in the country.

Drag queen Miss B.B Brookes is set to get the party going at Marco Pierre White's New York Italian in time for Blackpool Pride

“We’re therefore delighted to host B.B. Brookes who has built up a loyal following and is an amazing act while her visit to Marco’s New York Italian will really get people into the spirit of Pride.

“It’ll certainly be a day you won’t forget!”

Tickets cost £40 per person and includes one pizzetta per person, bottomless fries and endless drinks from a selection of cocktails, prosecco and beer.

£5 from each ticket sold will go to the Pride Charity.

To reserve a space please visit Blackpool Pride Bottomless | Restaurant Deals in Blackpool