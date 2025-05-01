It’s a bottomless affair as Blackpool restaurant set to hold fabulous brunch in support of town’s pride
Set for Saturday 31 May between 2pm and 4pm at the Marco Pierre White inspired New York Italian, guests who reserve a table will be treated not only to a couple of hours of fabulous food and drink, but a whirlwind of laughter, games and high-camp chaos led by renowned drag queen Miss B.B. Brookes.
With TV shows such as Ru Paul’s Drag Race having grown in popularity in recent years, the chance to see one of the best drag acts around is set to prove unmissable for those looking for an entertaining Saturday lunchtime as a precursor to the main Pride event a week later.
Mark Winter, general manager said: “Drag acts have become more and more popular in recent years and are really entertaining and fun to watch while Blackpool Pride has grown to be one of the most popular events in the country.
“We’re therefore delighted to host B.B. Brookes who has built up a loyal following and is an amazing act while her visit to Marco’s New York Italian will really get people into the spirit of Pride.
“It’ll certainly be a day you won’t forget!”
Tickets cost £40 per person and includes one pizzetta per person, bottomless fries and endless drinks from a selection of cocktails, prosecco and beer.
£5 from each ticket sold will go to the Pride Charity.
To reserve a space please visit Blackpool Pride Bottomless | Restaurant Deals in Blackpool