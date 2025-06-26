Into The Woods: Lowther Pavilion review

Classic Sondheim Fairy Tale Musical comes to Lytham

The Senior musical theatre class at NW1 Theatre School St Annes have set themselves an enormous challenge in taking on this show and on this evidence, it has been accepted with great talent and Gusto.

The story follows all the familiar fairy tale characters over a period of time in the woods. They come across love, friendship, deception and even death while they try to defeat a giant and the baker and his wife try for their much-wanted child.

Director Amy Dee Campbell has done an incredible job of putting this show together. Every part of the stage was used at some point in the production. The stage had a simple backing of trees which gave the illusion of depth and were enhanced by a lighting plot (Mark Deacon) which created the ambience of each scene. Choreographer Grace Hird created some slick routines and the chorus numbers, in particular, were very well executed.

Musical Director Laurienne Imeson had the huge task of keeping the reins on one of the most technically difficult musical scores there is, but this young cast (ranging from 11 to 18) rose to the occasion and executed each number to a tee. They were well rehearsed to the quality backing tracks and all the musical cues were hit perfectly with good use of radio mikes (Simon Miller) making everyone heard.

This musical is unusual in the number of characters it has giving lots of students the chance to shine. The clear diction of narrator Gabby H allows us to follow the plot and Cinderella’s stepmother (Bea S) and ‘ugly’ sisters Florinda (Millie M) and Lucinda (Verity F) were a conniving comedy trio. A sympathetic Jack (Marshall D) and his bellowing mother (Emilia D) worked well together and their scenes with the wonderful Milky white (Casey M) were very well done.

Luca W was a howling wolf, with Lottie R as Little Red Riding Hood, his sweet but feisty prey. Esme N showed incredible quality top range in her voice as the trapped Rapunzel and Emmie P was a truly wicked witch using her physicality impressively to distinguish the 2 manifestations of her character.

First class performances were provided by the two Princes: Johnnie R as Cinderella’s unfaithful one and Eva C enjoying extracting every ounce of comedy as the impressive Rapunzel’s prince.

Lila T showed great singing accomplishment in her portrayal of Cinderella, particularly during the between range vocal gymnastics required for this role. Oliver H as the Baker and Ella C as his wife really held the show together and pushed the story along. Both sang and acted these parts with great poignancy throughout and gave mature performances that belied their young years.

With support from recognisable character costumes, hair and make up and the usual chaperones, production and stage managers, this show is a real team achievement for this talented Theatre School.

The show continues nightly at 7.30 until Friday.