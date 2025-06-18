International Picnic Day in Blackpool: Top Spots to Spread Your Blanket

Party experts, Bucket List, share their top tips to celebrate the day.

Stanley Park: The Green Heart of Blackpool

Stanley Park is often considered Blackpool’s finest green space and for good reason. Its expansive lawns and well-kept gardens provide plenty of room for picnics. Whether you want to lay out a blanket by the ornamental lakes or find a shady spot under mature trees, there’s something for everyone here. The park also has cafés nearby if you want to grab a hot drink or ice cream after your picnic. With playgrounds and sports facilities, Stanley Park is perfect for families looking to combine a picnic with some fun activities.

The Promenade and Beachside Greens

Blackpool’s famous Promenade stretches along the seafront, offering several grassy areas ideal for picnics with a sea view. Grab a spot near the beach huts or along the grassy banks where you can hear the waves and enjoy the fresh sea breeze. If you want a classic seaside picnic with fish and chips or sandwiches, this is the place to be. The promenade’s cafes and kiosks also make it easy to pick up snacks or drinks on the go.

Houndshill Shopping Centre Courtyard

For those who prefer a picnic with a more urban vibe, the outdoor courtyard near Houndshill Shopping Centre offers seating areas and space to enjoy your food surrounded by the buzz of Blackpool town centre. It’s a convenient spot if you’re combining shopping or sightseeing with a quick bite outdoors.

Bispham Rock Gardens

If you’re willing to venture a little north of central Blackpool, Bispham Rock Gardens is a lovely, quieter option. With beautifully landscaped gardens, ponds and plenty of benches, it’s a peaceful place for a more relaxed picnic away from the crowds. The garden’s floral displays add a colourful backdrop, making it a lovely spot for a calm afternoon.

What to Bring for Your Blackpool Picnic

Packing the right items will help you enjoy your picnic comfortably. Don’t forget a blanket or picnic rug, preferably waterproof underneath to keep you dry on the grass. If you’re heading to the beach or promenade, you might want foldable chairs to avoid sand or uneven ground.

Food-wise, keep it simple and easy to carry. Sandwiches, wraps, salads and finger foods are perfect. Don’t miss out on including some seaside favourites like freshly made pasties or local snacks. Fresh fruit, crisps and sweet treats round off the menu nicely.

Since it can get breezy by the sea, pack a light jacket or windbreaker. Sun cream and hats are a must on sunny days, and a small cooler bag will keep your drinks chilled.

This International Picnic Day, take advantage of the town’s varied green spaces, seaside views and welcoming atmosphere to create your own perfect picnic experience. Whether you’re with family, friends or simply enjoying some solo downtime, there’s a spot in Blackpool waiting for you.

