International Film Festival Returns For Biggest Event Yet
What to Expect:
- Film Screenings: Over 100 films from 25 countries will grace the big screen, including engaging drama, thought-provoking documentaries, heartwarming comedies, and tense thrillers.
- Live Q&A Sessions: Engage with filmmakers as they share insights, inspirations, and behind-the-scenes stories.
- Awards Show: Outstanding talent from home and abroad will be recognized in both short and feature film categories. Legendary musician John Parr (known for "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)") judges the Best Music Video and Best Original Score awards.
- Outdoor Cinema Evenings: Experience movie magic under the stars with exclusive outdoor screenings featuring a selection of intriguing films.
Familiar Faces:
Local talent, rising stars, and established veterans like Ben Whishaw, Maxine Peake, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Kevin McNally stand side by side at the event. According to film distributor and judge Richard Albiston, “it's all about impact—regardless of budget, these stories have the power to evoke emotions”.
Regional Voices:
The festival supports local filmmakers, showcasing their work to a wider audience. A special 'regional' selection highlights local talent and stories related to the Fylde Coast. Films like "Changing Tides" (by Katheryn Georgiou of Blackpool) and "Opal of the North" (by Charlie Watts) engage with the heart of the community, portraying honest and harsh realities.
New for 2024:
- Masterclasses: The Lytham International Foot-In-The-Door Programme offers talks for aspiring filmmakers and curious minds interested in the behind-the-scenes world of filmmaking.
- Music Night: Enjoy music videos from around the world, followed by the music documentary "Playing the Changes", exploring the impact of jazz pianist David Brubeck and his son Darius Brubeck.
About Lytham International Film Festival:
The festival nurtures emerging talent, fosters creativity, and builds connections within the global film community. Filmmakers, cinephiles, and curious minds come together to celebrate the art of storytelling. Whether you’re a film lover or just looking for a unique experience over the bank holiday, this is one unique event not to be missed.
The full lineup of films and events is available on the festival website at lyiff.com/Selections
Dates: Fri 23rd – Sun 25th August, 2024
Venue: Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QQ, UK
Website: www.lyiff.com
Tickets: Lowther Pavilion
