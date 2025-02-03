Inkden Tattoo Studio Artists to Showcase Their Work at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery

By Anna Paprzycka
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
A unique fusion of tattoo artistry and fine art will take centre stage in Blackpool as Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery hosts an exclusive exhibition featuring the work of artists from Inkden Tattoo Studio. The exhibition opens on February 3, 2025, at 6:30 PM, offering visitors a glimpse into the artistic talents that extend beyond tattooing.

The showcase, a year in the making, will feature a diverse collection of artwork, including sketches, acrylic and oil paintings, and digital pieces. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, gain insight into their creative processes, and explore the techniques that shape their work. Select pieces may be available for purchase, with some artworks accompanied by a personal dedication from the artist.

Most Popular

This exhibition underscores the deep connection between tattooing and fine art, highlighting the versatility and creativity of the Inkden team. The event will be a rare chance to see how these skilled tattooists translate their vision onto different mediums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featured Artists: Shamack (Przemysław Małachowski), Holly Garcia-Vico, Chris Strach, Jade Gledhill-McClements, Luke Barnes, Amy Lockwood.

From left to right: Chris Strach, Jade Gledhill-McClements, Shamack, Luke Barnes, Holly Garcia-Vico, Amy Lockwood – artists from Inkden Tattoo Studio.placeholder image
From left to right: Chris Strach, Jade Gledhill-McClements, Shamack, Luke Barnes, Holly Garcia-Vico, Amy Lockwood – artists from Inkden Tattoo Studio.

The exhibition will be on display until March 2, 2025, but the opening night promises a unique experience, allowing art enthusiasts to engage directly with the artists and their work.

This is a must-visit event for anyone interested in the artistic evolution of tattooists and the seamless blend of body art with traditional fine art. Free entry: Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice