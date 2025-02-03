Inkden Tattoo Studio Artists to Showcase Their Work at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery
The showcase, a year in the making, will feature a diverse collection of artwork, including sketches, acrylic and oil paintings, and digital pieces. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, gain insight into their creative processes, and explore the techniques that shape their work. Select pieces may be available for purchase, with some artworks accompanied by a personal dedication from the artist.
This exhibition underscores the deep connection between tattooing and fine art, highlighting the versatility and creativity of the Inkden team. The event will be a rare chance to see how these skilled tattooists translate their vision onto different mediums.
Featured Artists: Shamack (Przemysław Małachowski), Holly Garcia-Vico, Chris Strach, Jade Gledhill-McClements, Luke Barnes, Amy Lockwood.
The exhibition will be on display until March 2, 2025, but the opening night promises a unique experience, allowing art enthusiasts to engage directly with the artists and their work.
This is a must-visit event for anyone interested in the artistic evolution of tattooists and the seamless blend of body art with traditional fine art. Free entry: Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW.