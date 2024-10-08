Inertial Sounds to host third record fair at Abingdon Street Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inertial Sounds is pleased to announce the return of its Record Fair at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool on Sunday, October 13th. This event provides an excellent opportunity for vinyl enthusiasts to explore numerous local record shops and browse through an extensive selection of musical items at the fair.

Diverse Range of Music Stalls

Attendees can look forward to a variety of music stalls showcasing an array of offerings, which include vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, merchandise, memorabilia, and Hi-Fi equipment. In addition to the musical selections, the event will feature DJ sets and food and beverage options available at the market's food hall.

Inertial Sounds is collaborating with both local and national record dealers to ensure a broad range of items to accommodate different budgets, from accessible music selections to rare collectibles. Abingdon Street Market, centrally located in Blackpool, will provide a lively environment for the fair, enhanced by the nearby bars, eateries, and artisan stalls.

Troy Bradford - owner of Inertial Sounds

Community Focused

Troy Bradford, the event organizer, emphasized the community-driven aspect of record fairs, which helps foster connections among music enthusiasts and collectors. "Choosing Abingdon Street Market as our venue guarantees an enjoyable experience for all attendees," said Bradford. Inertial Sounds, recognized for its independent record shop at the market, has been hosting these record fairs since last year.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted at the event. The Record Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abingdon Street Market.

Future dates for the event are scheduled for November 9th and December 8th.