Iconic Band "Big Country" return to Marine Hall, Fleetwood after 41 years
The tour promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the band's rich musical legacy and engaging fans with the energy that has defined Big Country for decades. With a string of chart-topping singles and iconic albums like "The Crossing," the band remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock music.
Fans can expect a nostalgic yet fresh performance, featuring classic favourites alongside glimpses of new material. Big Country is renowned for their dynamic live shows, and the upcoming tour is poised to captivate both loyal followers and a new generation of music enthusiasts.
Tickets for the "Return to Steeltown" tour are available now, and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unmissable celebration of Big Country's enduring influence on the music scene.
Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder says,
“What an honour to welcome back Big Country to Marine Hall to celebrate their 40th Anniversary of ‘Steeltown’ tour.
An evening that promises to reignite the magic of their music.”
Don't miss your chance to be part of history as Big Country return to Marine Hall on Saturday 13 April at 7.30pm
Tickets for the performance are prices at £29.
For more information on this event, visit Wyre Theatres website or contact the box office on 01253 887693.