Huge village fete comes to Preston this summer

Brockholes from above

Brockholes’ annual village fete is coming back for the August bank holiday weekend later this summer. The event promises to offer a huge variety of activities for the whole family, from traditional fete games through to an owl meet and greet, bouncy castle, live music and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a day full of excitement in the fabulous natural surroundings at Brockholes, which is owned and managed by Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The village fete will take place over August bank holiday weekend (23rd, 24th and 25th August) from 10am-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Ince, who is organising the event, said: “We’re really looking forward to the return of our summer village fete.

Classic cars

“This is following on from the success of our first one last summer, which was really well attended, with some great feedback.

The fact that the fete is taking place on our beautiful floating visitor village makes it even more exciting.”

The visitor village, which rests on water, was the first of its kind when the nature reserve opened back in 2011. It offers stunning views of Meadow Lake, with plenty of wildlife to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the weekend there will also be guided tours of the site, where visitors will be taken out by resident experts and may even get chance to meet the herd of grazing cattle or spot the new roe deer fawns.

Donut van

Tickets are priced at £8.00 for adults, which includes access to the event, ability to book onto nature trails and access to entertainment, artisan market and more.

Children’s tickets are £15.00 which includes nature trails, cookie decorating, bouncy castle and soft play, plus three games tickets with guaranteed prizes.

Tickets can be booked here.