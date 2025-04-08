Housebuilder makes house hunting in Blackpool egg-stra fun this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are invited to hop along to a Blackpool development this Easter to discover a cracking choice of new homes and be treated to some egg-cellent fun.

Elan Homes has egg-celled itself and enlisted the help of entertainer Amazing Stephen, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent, to perform an Easter-themed comedy magic and rabbit puppet show. Visitors to Redwood Gardens in Blackpool and Tower Gardens on Easter Saturday (April 19) will also be able to play an Easter egg hunt game – all on the house – as they eggs-plore the show homes.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “We want to put the fun into finding a new home for families and so with the help of The Amazing Stephen, we’ll be laying on entertainment for homebuyers this Easter. Visitors will be able to view our egg-ceptional show homes and speak to our friendly sales teams about the incentives we can offer to help make moving simple and straight forward.”

The Easter events will take place at:

Redwood Gardens, Redwood Boulevard, Marton Moss, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 5GS, 11am to 1pm on Saturday, April 19. This development includes three and four-bedroom detached homes, with current prices from £249,995 to £409,995.

Tower Gardens, Milking Lane, Lower Darwen, Darwen, BB3 0RB from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, April 19. It has a choice of three and four-bedroom homes available, priced from £224,995 to £334,995.

Subject to build stage, buyers will be able to make a host of design choices, selecting everything from the style of the kitchen to the finish of the bathroom tiles.

Based on figures from the Home Builders’ Federation* it’s estimated that those who make the switch from an older property to a new home, could save almost £1,000 a year on heating, lighting and hot water – that’s a saving of around 50%.

Hop along to a participating Elan development this Easter to enjoy some family fun and learn more about the benefits of new homes.

For more about where Elan is building see http://www.elan-homes.co.uk.