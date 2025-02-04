Highly acclaimed play Guy Fawkes Mother comes to Blackpool
England is a nation divided.One half of the population treats the other with loathing. There has been an act of terrorism that has shaken the nation. In the turmoil the lone voice of the middle aged woman is unheard and ignored.
One woman has a story to tell, the mother of the most famous terrorist in England.
Echoing the divided nation of Brexit Britain, one woman embodies the hurt of the nation through the execution of her son.
She is a minority, a woman, middle aged and Roman Catholic. Who would want to hear what she has to say?Written and performed by Rose Bruford, graduate Heather Leech Guy Fawkes' Mother has a running time of just under an hour.
Based on real characters and facts it traces Guy Fawkes' mother's anguish as a woman, a mother and an outlawed Roman Catholic at a time of national turmoil.It is preceded by a short historic introduction.
The paly looks at the times though a mothers eyes and a faminist perspective