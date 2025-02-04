Highly acclaimed play Guy Fawkes Mother comes to Blackpool

By Keith Leech
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 14:28 BST
The one woman play Guy fawkes Mother comes to the Old Electric in Blackpool on March 21st. After a very successful tour last Ocrtober it is now touring the northwest

England is a nation divided.One half of the population treats the other with loathing. There has been an act of terrorism that has shaken the nation. In the turmoil the lone voice of the middle aged woman is unheard and ignored.

Most Popular

One woman has a story to tell, the mother of the most famous terrorist in England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Echoing the divided nation of Brexit Britain, one woman embodies the hurt of the nation through the execution of her son.

Edith Fawkes ea letter from her sonplaceholder image
Edith Fawkes ea letter from her son

She is a minority, a woman, middle aged and Roman Catholic. Who would want to hear what she has to say?Written and performed by Rose Bruford, graduate Heather Leech Guy Fawkes' Mother has a running time of just under an hour.

Based on real characters and facts it traces Guy Fawkes' mother's anguish as a woman, a mother and an outlawed Roman Catholic at a time of national turmoil.It is preceded by a short historic introduction.

The paly looks at the times though a mothers eyes and a faminist perspective

Related topics:BlackpoolEngland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice