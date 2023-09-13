Help to climb the housing ladder in Blackpool - event this weekend

Trade places with Elan Homes and a move to a new home in Lancashire could be just weeks away. Recognising that many people considering moving to Redwood Gardens on the Fylde peninsula have a house to sell before they can commit to buying somewhere new, the homebuilder is offering part exchange. To explain how it works, Elan is hosting a special event this weekend (September 16/17).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marie Morris, sales director for Elann Homes in the North, said: “People are familiar with the concept of using part exchange to sell and buy cars, but don’t necessarily realise that the same principle can apply to homes too. Part exchange streamlines the selling and buying process. In simple terms, we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s existing property, freeing them up to climb the housing ladder so that they can buy a new build home from us.

“There are no complicated chains or worse a chain that breaks. There are no last-minute price haggles over the price either. We aim to exchange contracts in just 56 days, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices at Redwood Gardens start from £244,995 for a three-bedroom Cove style property.

An example of the four-bedroom Cove, similar properties are available from Elan Homes at Redwood

The largest home currently available is a four-bedroom Waverley, a generously proportioned, double-fronted property, offering 1,546 sq ft of living space and priced at £399,995.

The lounge is at the front of the Waverley, with double doors leading through to the open plan kitchen, dining and family room. French doors offer direct access from this sociable space to the garden.

A utility provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer, plus there’s a downstairs cloakroom.

A study completes the ground floor.

The show home garden at Redwood Gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms benefit an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve just two bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who don’t need to use part exchange, Elan is offering the chance to save more than £20,000 off selected new homes. It includes a 5% gifted deposit contribution, flooring throughout the property and turf to the rear garden.

There’s even the chance to own the four-bedroom Cove show home. Priced from £354,995, there’s the potential to save £30,000+ through the combination of a 5% gifted deposit and a package of extras including curtains, tiling, blinds, light fittings and flooring, plus turf to the garden.

Located on Moss Hey Road, the homes at Redwood Garden enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home. Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The part exchange event at Redwood Gardens takes place this weekend (September 16/17)