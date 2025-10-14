Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool
All welcome to visit our Christmas Fair on Saturday November 8th from 11am to 2pm
Gifts, crafts, jewelry, refreshments of cookies, mince pies, and brownies.
A raffle with lovely prizes to be won and fabulous lucky bags for children plus a Hedgehog information table.
Come and grab a bargain and help us raise vital funds for Hedgehogs Rescue Blackpool.
There is also a hedgehog drawing competion open for 5 to 10years and 10 to 15 years. Prizes for the best drawings. Bring the family you will have a brilliant time plus you will learn more information about what to do when you find a sick hedgehog.