Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool

Christmas Fair
All welcome to visit our Christmas Fair on Saturday November 8th from 11am to 2pm

Gifts, crafts, jewelry, refreshments of cookies, mince pies, and brownies.

A raffle with lovely prizes to be won and fabulous lucky bags for children plus a Hedgehog information table.

Come and grab a bargain and help us raise vital funds for Hedgehogs Rescue Blackpool.

hedgehog rescue christmas fair

There is also a hedgehog drawing competion open for 5 to 10years and 10 to 15 years. Prizes for the best drawings. Bring the family you will have a brilliant time plus you will learn more information about what to do when you find a sick hedgehog.

