Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool

Christmas Fair

All welcome to visit our Christmas Fair on Saturday November 8th from 11am to 2pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gifts, crafts, jewelry, refreshments of cookies, mince pies, and brownies.

A raffle with lovely prizes to be won and fabulous lucky bags for children plus a Hedgehog information table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and grab a bargain and help us raise vital funds for Hedgehogs Rescue Blackpool.

hedgehog rescue christmas fair

There is also a hedgehog drawing competion open for 5 to 10years and 10 to 15 years. Prizes for the best drawings. Bring the family you will have a brilliant time plus you will learn more information about what to do when you find a sick hedgehog.