Graduates from the Royal Northern College of Music join Fleetwood Choral Society

Graduates from the Royal Northen College of Music join Fleetwood Choral for Seasonal Contrasts concert at St John’s Church, Little Thornton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood and District Choral Society, with members drawn from across the Fylde are delighted to introduce the outstanding soloists who are all graduates from the RNCM:

Joe Ashmore (baritone) – Joe has performed in numerous operas and as guest soloist around the country and abroad and is about to embark on a European arena tour of Aida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Edwards (bass) – Aiden has performed in various operas including working with Holland Park Opera, English Touring Opera and Opera North as well as oratorio performances and the premier of Penderecki’s Seven Gates of Jerusalem performed at the Bridgewater Hall.

Joseph Buckmaster will perform at the Seasonal Contrasts concert , St John’s Church, Little Thornton

Joseph Buckmaster (tenor) – Joseph has performed a range of oratorios as well as numerous operatic roles including working with Grange Park Opera and Heritage Opera. He also runs Flatpack Opera which offers experience of opera to smaller venues around the North West and is currently performing with Welsh National Opera’s “Play Opera Live” initiative.

These outstanding soloists will be joining the choir in the tuneful Messa di Gloria by the master of melody Puccini as well as singing solos and we have been promised something very special and very well known by Joseph!