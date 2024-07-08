Glenroys Summer Fair brings the local community together
Glenroyd Care Home hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including raffle, tombola, Tropic and wax melt stalls as well as live entertainment from Rebecca Topping, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event. Family, friends, residents and staff sang and danced along to Rebecca’s music repertoire, after which summer themed refreshments were on hand to revive and ensure everyone could continue enjoying the atmosphere and generational fun.
Resident, Dorothy, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Yvonne Hand, Acting General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Glenroyd Care home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Glenroyd Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.
