Ghost story set in an abandoned cinema visits Blackpool

First created in 2022, Shock Horror has earned a reputation as ‘Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black,’ captivating audiences across the UK with its blend of live theatre, cinematic visuals, and spine-tingling atmosphere.

The cast includes Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; Quality Street, Northern Broadsides) as Herbert. Born in Liverpool and brought up in Leyland, Moran studied at the University of Central Lancashire in nearby Preston. Moran is also Producer of the show, and this is the first time the company has brought their stage shows to Blackpool.

A nightmare is about to break free…

Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

Inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, Shock Horror is a chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

Moran is joined by on-screen actors Chloe Carter (Emmerdale, ITV; Doctors, BBC) as Norma, Joseph Carter as Jack (Hollyoaks, Channel 4; Yizkor, New Vic Theatre; 100 Years On, Everyman Theatre) and Chris Blackwood as Father Karras (Miss Julie, Gulbenkian Arts Centre; The Little Mermaid, Kings Theatre).

Shock Horror is written and directed by Northern playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (Eastenders, BBC; Emmerdale, ITV).

Ryan said:

“At the heart of Shock Horror lies the touching story of a haunted child, that leaves the audience wondering whether the true horror of the play is nature or nurture. Beneath the scares, it’s a story about isolation, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. We can't wait to bring it to Blackpool.”

For more information and tour updates, follow Thunder Road Theatre on social media or visit: www.thunderroadtheatre.org

To book tickets, visit: https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/shock-horror-a-ghost-story or call the box office on 01253 290190.

