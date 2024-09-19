Get Social, Cuban Style at The New Continental!
Get ready to dance at The Big Cuban Social!
Live music with Cuba Salsa, traditional Cuban Buena Vista style band taking you on a Cuban journey through Son, Mambo and Cha Cha Cha!
Plus pre show Cuban dance class & dancing with host DJ Irmita as heard on OSSR.
Partially seated to leave plenty of room for DANCING!
Tickets available on Skiddle: https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Big-Cuban-Social/39325707/
4th October from 8pm | The New Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JP
