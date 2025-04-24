Garstang Walking Festival returns this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The eagerly anticipated Garstang Walking Festival returns next month, offering a fantastic opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the stunning landscapes of Garstang and its surroundings.

Scheduled to take place from Saturday 3 May until Sunday 11 May, this year's festival promises a diverse range of guided walks suitable for all ages and abilities.

Coordinated by the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival and supported by Wyre Council, Garstang Walking Festival has been a beloved event for 21 years, gaining popularity with each passing year. With just a couple of weeks remaining, there's still time to secure your spot on one of the many exciting walks planned.

Choose from the three-day Wyre Way Challenge, easy access short walks, family activities, evening walks, wildlife strolls, heritage rambles, tramper trials, dog friendly trails and everything in between!

Garstang Walking Festival 2024

Want to know more about Fleetwood’s history? Don't miss out on the Fleetwood, Jewel of the Bay walk happening on Sunday 4 May. Dive into Fleetwood's rich history, marvel at its historic buildings and experience the vibrant community firsthand. Join our expert guides as they share fascinating stories about Fleetwood's heritage and its people.

Looking for a challenge? Sign up for the Great Eccleston to St Michael's walk on Saturday 10 May. This delightful circular route winds along the serene banks of the River Wyre, offering you the chance to explore the charm of two of Wyre's picturesque villages.

Kathy Winstanley, Assistant Director of Environment at Wyre Council said: “It's wonderful to see the growing enthusiasm for the Garstang Walking Festival and we hope even more people will join us this year. Organising over 40 walks across 11 days is no small feat, and we're incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated volunteers who generously offer their time and talents to support the festival. A heartfelt thank you to each one of them.

“We hope everyone who participates has a fantastic time and shares their experiences, helping the festival continue to grow and thrive each year”.

Garstang Walking Festival 2024

Don't miss your chance to be part of this year’s festival to experience Wyre’s great outdoors and connect with fellow walking enthusiasts. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your walks soon to avoid disappointment. Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival to book and for more information.