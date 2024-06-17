Fylde Coast authors hosting event to discuss writing journeys

By Bernice LeahyContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Fylde Coast authors KD Sherrinford and John Cheetham will host an author event at Anchorsholme Library on Wednesday, June 19th.

Join Fylde Coast authors KDSherrinford and John Cheetham this Wednesday, June 19th, from 2 p.m. at Anchorsholme Library.

KD and John will discuss their writing journey and books, including the Multi-Award-winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mysteries, including KD's stunning debut novel "Song for Somone",a finalist at The Chantcleer International Book Awards-The Chatelaine. John will chat about his autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot by the Bulgarian Mafia and left for dead during his time as a Fylde Coast estate agent.

It promises to be an entertaining afternoon. Light refreshments will be available, and the on-site cafe will be open until 2:30 pm. Signed copies of The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler trilogy and "Fall Guy" will be available.

The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Romantic Mysteries.

VENUE Anchorsholme Library

DATE Wednesday 19th June.

START TIME 2 PM

This is a free event, although booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

John Cheetham

To secure your ticket, call 01253-853588 or email [email protected]

You can check out KD and John's books using the link below.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BN16RPQY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fall-Guy-Mr-John-Cheetham/dp/B0CDYXMJWR

For pre-orders, email [email protected]

