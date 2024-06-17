Fylde Coast authors hosting event to discuss writing journeys
Join Fylde Coast authors KDSherrinford and John Cheetham this Wednesday, June 19th, from 2 p.m. at Anchorsholme Library.
KD and John will discuss their writing journey and books, including the Multi-Award-winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mysteries, including KD's stunning debut novel "Song for Somone",a finalist at The Chantcleer International Book Awards-The Chatelaine. John will chat about his autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot by the Bulgarian Mafia and left for dead during his time as a Fylde Coast estate agent.
It promises to be an entertaining afternoon. Light refreshments will be available, and the on-site cafe will be open until 2:30 pm. Signed copies of The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler trilogy and "Fall Guy" will be available.
VENUE Anchorsholme Library
DATE Wednesday 19th June.
START TIME 2 PM
This is a free event, although booking is advised to avoid disappointment.
To secure your ticket, call 01253-853588 or email [email protected]
You can check out KD and John's books using the link below.
For pre-orders, email [email protected]
